The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the Centre has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar Government to conduct CBI inquiry into the case. Now, as per the Times Now report, the CBI is all set to file an FIR against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

After the announcement of the transfer of Sushant's death case, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also reacted to the development, "The Centre has accepted the recommendation of the State Government to conduct a CBI inquiry into the case lodged by the father of self Sushant Singh Rajput in Patna. Thanks to the central government for this. It is expected that there will be better investigation and justice."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, CBI received the Department of Personnel and Training's (DoPT) notification to initiate a probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, officials said. "The agency has received the notification from the government," a CBI spokesperson told IANS.

The development comes after an FIR was lodged by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna against Rhea, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son. Sushant’s family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, officials said on Wednesday. A senior ED official told IANS, “The agency has asked her to present herself at our Mumbai office to get her statement recorded in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.”