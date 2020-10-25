The three central agencies Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Directorate (ED), who are probing the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, have informed the Bombay High Court that no information has been leaked in the late actor’s death case to the media. The three agencies came under the radar of Bombay HC in the media trial case. Solicitor General Anil Singh represented on behalf of the three agencies and said that no information has been leaked to the media as they all know their responsibility well. Also Read - TV Actor Preetika Chauhan Arrested by NCB in Drugs Case - Deets Inside

He was quoted as saying by SpotboyE, "We know our responsibilities and there is no question of leaking information by any of the agencies."

Judges were quoted as saying, "The media was neutral then (in the past). It is now highly polarised….This is not a question of regulation, this is a question of checks and balances. People forget where to draw lines. Do it within lines."

The hearing of the case is scheduled to take place next week.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court has asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to tell them why it has not initiated any action related to the complaint against media trial in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After hearing the submissions, the court sought to know whether the independent authorities were formed without any statutory powers and if this was done so that channels could afford to escape by invoking article 19(2) of the Constitution. This also means that when they will be approached by the courts for irresponsible and objectionable reporting, they can escape.

Meanwhile, ED, CBI, and NCB are yet to come out with their final report.