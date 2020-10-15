The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has refuted the rumours that the team is soon closing the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case by reporting to the special court. Some media reports suggested that the CBI is likely to file a closure report in SSR death case, therefore the agency refused the claims and said that such reports are “erroneous” and the investigation is still continuing. CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said in a statement, “CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant. There are certain speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous. Also Read - Hathras Case: CCTV Footage 'Lost' From District Hospital Where Victim was First Admitted

The remarks came amid media speculation that the CBI will be filing a closure report soon. The report had further said that once the CBI files its report with the court, the decision regarding allegations against Rhea and others in the abetment to suicide case lies with the judiciary.

Earlier, the forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) led by Sudhir Gupta had ruled out the murder angle in the actor's death case. The CBI had registered a case on August 6 after a notification from the Centre on the request of the Bihar government based on a complaint filed by Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna.

The CBI sleuths, along with the AIIMS forensic team, visited Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for a federal agency probe. The CBI team recorded the statements of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, personal staff Neeraj Singh, Keshav Bachane and Dipesh Sawant, Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha and several others.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are also probing the money laundering and drugs angle in connection with the actor’s death, respectively. Rhea was arrested by the NCB in a drugs related case. She was granted bail after spending 28 days in Byculla jail, while her brother Showik is still lodged in the jail. The actor now aims to press charges against the media houses and people who allegedly tried to malign her reputation, and attacked her by calling her names during the investigation in the case.