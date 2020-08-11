Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recorded statements of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh and his sister with her husband in the SSR death case. According to the Times Now report, Sushant’s father and sister claimed that it was a murder and not a suicide. They were the first ones to give statements to the CBI. Both the father and sister have alleged that the central investigative agency must look into the case as a case of murder and not as abetment to suicide. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father KK Singh’s WhatsApp Chats With Rhea Chakraborty, Shruti Modi Go Viral

The CBI recorded the statement of Sushant's father KK Singh on Monday at the residence of his son-in-law OP Singh, who is the Police commissioner of Faridabad. The report further suggests that Sushant Singh Rajput's other sisters and the four-member Patna Police team who had come to Mumbai to probe the case will also be interrogated by CBI.

The agency is hopeful they will get some information and clarity from the Supreme Court today, i.e. August 11 as the apex court will be hearing Rhea's application again seeking the transfer of the FIR filed from Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant’s father has filed an FIR and accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of theft, blackmailing, exploiting and harassment among many other charges. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded their statement on Monday for the second round of questioning in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Last week, the CBI registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Five of the accused in the case are Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, and brother Showik Chakraborty and her business manager Shruti Modi.