Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its submissions before the Supreme Court today, August 13, and said that the top court should let CBI and ED continue their investigation in connection with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death. The CBI told the Apex Court that since there is no case pending in Mumbai, so there is no question of transferring the FIR and that the apex court should let CBI & ED continue its investigation. “Main plea taken in the petition & argued is that most of the transactions took place in Mumbai and accordingly Patna Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the matter, CBI says in its reply filed before SC. Petition misconceived & fit to be dismissed for many reasons, CBI says”, ANI’s tweet. Also Read - CBI For SSR: Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon Demand Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput; Family Deserves Closure

Meanwhile, in its submission on Thursday, the Bihar government said that Mumbai Police neither registered an FIR on the actor’s suicide nor did it extend any support to Patna Police for investigating the case on “account of political pressure”.

“It is apparent that it is on account of political pressure in the State of Maharashtra that neither the FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police nor did they extend any cooperation to Bihar Police in discharging their obligation to conduct investigation expeditiously,” said Bihar government, in its submissions filed through lawyer Keshav Mohan.

One of the accused in the case, Rhea Chakraborty said however that the transfer of investigation to the CBI at the behest of Bihar Police was without the state’s jurisdiction in the case.

The apex court had on August 11 reserved its order on Chakraborty’s plea and asked the parties concerned to file their written submissions by Thursday.

Moreover, the late actor’s father Thursday urged the apex court to “confirm” the transfer his son’s suicide case to the CBI and direct the Mumbai police to “render all assistance” to the central probe agency.

Mumbai Police was “not investigating the matter properly”, Krishna Kishore Singh alleged in his written submission to SC.

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and a probe is underway in the case.

Rajput’s father KK Singh had lodged a complaint on July 25 with the help of Bihar police against his son’s rumoured girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting the late actor’s suicide.

The CBI recently took over the investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Chakraborty and her family members.

On August 11, the Bihar government had told the Supreme Court that “political clout” has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, even as the Maharashtra government maintained Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

