Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being investigated by CBI and as per the latest reports by Times Now, the Central agency is mulling the use of polygraph tests of prime suspects. As per The Times Now report, the test will be done on Rhea Chakraborty, her family members, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, Samuel Miranda, and others who are being questioned by the investigating agency. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's New WhatsApp Chats With Siddharth Pithani And Others About 'Doobie' Revealed by Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty will be interrogated again today by the CBI, after 10 hours grilling on August 28. The Central Bureau of Investigation team after examining several other accused in the case has prepared a list of questions that it seeks answers from Rhea. A CBI source said the list contains more than 20 questions. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: List of 15 Questions Asked to Rhea Chakraborty by CBI

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Rhea for the first time spoke with media regarding the case and death of the late actor. She made several shocking revelations about Sushant, their Europe trip, Thailand trip with friends, supported depression theory, his relation with his family, Rhea-Sushant relationship and even went on to claim that his mother was also suffering from depression and was a target of Bollywood mafia and nepotism in the industry. Also Read - SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Interrogated For 10 Hours by CBI, Summoned Again - Key Developments

However, Sushant’s father, KK Singh, had alleged that Rea has administered poison to kill his son and demanded her arrest. Also, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a screenshot of several WhatsApp chats from last year where Rhea and her brother Showik are seen ordering someone to get ‘doobie’. In another conversation, Samuel Miranda sends photographs of blueberry kush. In still another chat, Siddharth Pithani confirms whether Sushant has got the doobs.

Meanwhile, CBI is questioning Siddharth Pithani, Miranda Samuel, Neeraj, Rajat Mewati and Keshav along with Rhea and Showik Chakraborty.