A team of CBI has revisited against at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Bandra in connection with the probe into the late actor's death. During the visit, the actor's sister Meetu Singh accompanied the CBI AT THE Mont Blanc building where Sushant was found dead on June 14. The development comes a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has arrested Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, have been produced them in a court here on Saturday and the agency will seek their custody for further interrogation. Showik and Miranda were arrested on Friday after a day-long questioning by NCB as part of its probe into the drug angle in the Bollywood star's death.

According to NCB officials, the duo was arrested after 10 hours of questioning, and after the agency got adequate evidence against them about their involvement in the drug case. They have been arrested under several sections of the NDPS Act, including 20(b), 28, 29, 27(A). The arrest came after it was found that Showik used to order the drugs from another arrested accused Abdel Basit Parihar. Parihar was arrested on Thursday evening and sent to the agency's custody till September 9.

The NCB registered a case on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, naming Rhea, her brother, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant’s co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it about the drugs angle. This followed the discovery of WhatsApp messages between Rhea and Shruti Modi, Miranda, and Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

Earlier on Friday, the NCB also carried out searches at the residences of Rhea, Showik, and Miranda. They also seized Showik’s laptop and mobile phone.