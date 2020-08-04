Amid the ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the reports suggested that the CCTV cameras installed in various parts of his Bandra apartment were not functioning on June 13 and June 14, the day actor breathed his last. Now, as per the report by Republic Bharat, the CCTV camera owner shared some startling information. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Has Gone Into Hiding, Threatened Sushant Singh Rajput After He Wanted to Start Farming, Says Lawyer

He revealed that the camera installed at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence was functioning on the day of the actor's demise. As per the channel, Bihar Police demanded the footage from outside of the actor's residence but the Mumbai Police have not handed it over to them as of yet. The owner of the CCTV company disclosed that the cameras installed were working and recorded everything that happened in the house on June 14.

It was reported earlier that 13-14 cameras installed in Sushant's home were not working.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have made it clear that they would not be handing over any documents to the Bihar Police as they have no jurisdiction in the case. The decision was taken after the Maharashtra Government had sought legal opinion about Bihar cops carrying a parallel investigation.

Sushant was found hanging in his apartment on June 14. The post mortem report stated that the actor committed suicide. Mumbai Police has been investigating the case. Following an FIR lodged by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna on July 25, Bihar Police have also started a probe.

The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Nitish Kumar, while talking to a private news channel, said, “As soon as Sushant’s father K.K. Singh gave consent, I directed the DGP to do the paperwork for the recommendation of the CBI probe.” Kumar said that this demand was made by all and that the police were investigating the case registered in Patna. But the Bihar police team in Mumbai was not getting cooperation from Maharashtra Police. In such a situation, a CBI investigation was necessary.