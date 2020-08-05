After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty at the Patna police station, the actress filed a plea seeking the transfer of the FIR to Mumbai from Patna. As the hearing is underway, Centre has said that the involvement of Rhea Chakraborty as named by the late actor’s father in the FIR is the matter of investigation. However, the council of Maharashtra has stated that ‘ all allegations are politically motivated’. Also Read - Supreme Court Questions Mumbai Police For 'Forcibly Quarantining' Bihar Cop Probing Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Says ‘Truth Should Unravel’

On the other hand, the Supreme Court has reportedly refused to provide interim protection to Rhea Chakraborty. It has also been reported that Apex Court has ordered Mumbai Police to file a report and put on record the investigation carried out in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Meanwhile, CBI has requested Bihar government’s request for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also requested the Court to make the Centre a party to the proceedings in response to which Justice Roy asked the Centre to file an application regarding the same.

The Supreme Court has given three days’ time to Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police to record the details of the investigation in the late actor’s death and the matter will be taken up next week.

Justice Roy also said, “A gifted and talented artist has passed away in circumstances which are unusual. Now, the circumstances in which this death took place needs to be inquired into.”

“Everybody has an opinion in the matter, we need to proceed according to the law,” added Justice Roy.

The Maharashtra government counsel insisted that there has been no destruction of evidence in the case. The matter has been posted for further hearing next week.