A day after Showik Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with a drug supplier leaked where he asked for some ‘boom’ for his father, the media channel Times Now has now accessed new drug chats between Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Their chats on March 15, 2020 were related to drugs, a few months before Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death. These chats were deleted on both the phones but the agencies recovered them and then media channel got access to it. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: NCB Claims Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Was in Touch With Drug Dealers

As per the reports in Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty texted Showik saying, “He smokes four a day so plan accordingly.”

Showik then replied “and bud, does he wants?”

Rhea: “Yes bud also.”

Showik then quips, “okay, we can get 5grams of bud” and explains it by texting, “that’s 20 doobs”.

#Breaking | Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sensational new drug chat between Rhea & Showik Chakraborty has been accessed. The chat is dated 15th March, 2020. Details by TIMES NOW’s Pranesh. | #CantBlockSSRJustice pic.twitter.com/1oqQKj6idN — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 3, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case is going on a different track. It’s a drug angle as the reports suggest that Sushant was being administered drugs surreptitiously by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty.

The NCB has also identified two men, Farookh Sheikh alias Farookh Batata and Bakul Chandalia, who are known for supplying drugs in the Bollywood circle. The agency is most likely to question the two men in the case.

The NCB got involved in the case after ED released WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and Gaurav Arya.

The CBI team since August 30 has thrice visited the flat of Sushant in Bandra, and made two rounds each of the Cooper hospital and Waterstone resort for investigations.