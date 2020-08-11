The Enforcement Directorate (ED) who has recently seized Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone along with her laptop, tabs and other gadgets, has come across her certain deleted WhatsApp conversations. The deleted messages and their details have been accessed from the data dump obtained by the agency in its probe thus far. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh Fights For The Justice of The Late Actor

The ED has seized two of the mobile phones of Rhea, one mobile of her brother Showik Chakraborty and one mobile of her father Indrajit Chakraborty. Their laptops and tabs have also been confiscated by the ED. Rhea and her family were not giving the ED officials any information and also were not cooperating with the officers so they had to seize the gadgets. Also Read - SSR Death Case: Bihar Govt Argues For CBI Probe in SC, Says ‘Political Pressure on Mumbai Police to Cover up Probe'

As per the reports in Republic TV, the information of the deleted chats also comes right after sources revealed that the IP address of Rhea’s company Vividrage Rhealityx Pvt. Ltd. in Navi Mumbai was changed more than 17 times over the past year. Also Read - SSR Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Opposes CBI Probe, Says Mumbai Police Investigation is 'Free And Fair'

Sushant’s father KK Singh sent messages on WhatsApp to both Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi in November 2019. KK Singh has alleged that Rhea has blocked him. The WhatsApp Message reads as, “Jab tum jan gaee ki ain Sushant ka papa hun to bat kyon nahin ki. Akhir bat kya hai. Friend ban kar uska dekhbhal our uska elaj karba rahi ho to mea bhi farj banta hai ki Sushant ke bare men sari jankari mujhe bhi rahe. Esliye call kar mujhe bhi sari jankari do”.

Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering probe related to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case on Monday and Friday. The ED sources told the media portal that Rhea Chakraborty is not cooperating with the probe. Rhea told the probe agency that she ‘doesn’t remember details’.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that it was a case of suicide. However, the fans of the late actor continued to demand a CBI inquiry suspecting a foul play. Later, SSR’s father filed an FIR against the late actor’s friend Rhea Chakraborty alleging abetment of suicide, mental torture, money laundering and cheating.