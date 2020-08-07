Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest Updates: Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, who is one of the accused in the FIR lodged by the late actor’s father KK Singh in Patna Police Station, was summoned for the second time by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning at the agency’s Mumbai office. Now, as per the latest development, the ED on Thursday grilled Samuel Miranda as part of its probe into the alleged money-laundering aspect of SSR’s death by suicide on June 14. Also Read - HBI vs CHQ Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Hebei CFFC vs Chongqing Lifan at 5:30 PM IST

The ED has acted based on the FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna. The agency is purely focusing on the money laundering angle as Rs 15 crore is suspected to be siphoned off from the late actor's bank account. The questions asked to Samuel Miranda were over allegations that he was a part of a conspiracy led by Rhea Chakraborty as she replaced all of SSR's employees with her own set of employees and controlled his finances.

Rhea and Samuel are among 6 accused named in the FIR registered by Patna police on the complaint of KK Singh.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former business manager Shruti Modi reach the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai. Rhea had requested to postpone her statement recording to ED, but they denied and asked her to join the prob today.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case is going to be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and they have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Mumbai. They will begin questioning people connected with the late actor including Rhea Chakraborty, Bollywood producers and others who have given statements after his death or know about the circumstances related to his death of June 14, officials familiar with the development said.