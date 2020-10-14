Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at four locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan in connection with its probe into the money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. An ED source said currently the agency was carrying out searches in four locations linked to Vijan. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Subramanian Swamy Questions Why Orange Juice Glass Was Not Preserved

According to India Today, the ED is investigating the payments that were made to Sushant by Vijan in 2016 during Raabta. Vijan has reportedly been questioned twice by the ED officials and was earlier asked to furnish documents related to the payment of the signing amount. Raabta released in 2017 and as per the reports certain producers make payments to actors overseas.

Vijan debuted with Raabta as a film director. Sushant starred along with Kirti Sanon in Raabta, which was released in 2017. Vijan was also the co-producer of the movie. The film bombed at the box office.

The ED registered a case of money laundering on July 31 on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Sushant’s father KK Singh.

In the FIR, Singh had alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was transferred from the Kotak Mahindra Bank account of his son to other bank accounts who had no relations with him.

The ED has questioned several people, including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Indrajit.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14.