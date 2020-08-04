The latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday examined the late actor’s Chartered Accountant Sandeep Shridhar. ED registered a money laundering case involving the death of Sushant and therefore a team of the investigative agency reached Sandeep Shridhar’s house. The ED asked CA about the Dil Bechara actor’s finances, bank details, and income tax returns. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case News: Mumbai Police Says 'No Written Complaint Filed in February, Relative Sent WhatsApp Messages'

A few days ago when Sandeep Shridhar was asked about claims of excessive withdrawals, he said: "The Mumbai Police has also been asking us about the same allegations. The bank statement is in the public domain and its quite evident that such a transaction did not take place".

The official also said that the agency has summoned Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's CA Ritesh Shah for questioning on Tuesday at its office in Mumbai. The action comes in the wake of a case registered by the ED on Friday against Rhea and her family members.

The ED has registered a money laundering case over transactions worth Rs 15 crore related to the alleged suicide of Sushant.

The development comes amid the complaint of KK Singh, father of Sushant, to Bihar Police against actress Rhea. The ED has named Rhea and her family members in the case on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR. The official said that in the coming days the agency will summon a number of people for questioning in the case.

The ED on Thursday sought details of the FIR registered against Rhea by the Bihar Police and the details of two companies owned by Sushant and Rhea’s family from the banks. The ED has also sought details of the financial transactions of Vividrage Rhealityx, in which Rhea is a director, and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik is a director, the source added.

Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor’s death. Sushant’s father has leveled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant’s family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family.

With inputs from IANS