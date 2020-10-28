An FIR filed against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Priyanka and Meetu Singh, after Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint is ‘vitiated and bad in law’, said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and opposed it in the Bombay High Court. The central agency further said that allegations by Rhea against the late actor’s sisters in the FIR are ‘presumptive and speculative’ and it could have been a part of the ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Also Read - Sandip Ssingh Shares Heart-touching Note For Sanjay Dutt After His Recovery From Cancer, Calls Him 'Man With Indomitable Spirit'

The agency further claimed that if Mumbai Police or Rhea Chakraborty had any information on the death case of Sushant, it should have been directly shared with the CBI for action. It further told the Bombay High Court that FIR registered at the Bandra police station was not required. The CBI has also backed the petition by Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters to dismiss the FIR.

On Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty had urged the Bombay High Court not to quash her case against the two sisters, whom she had accused of helping the actor with anxiety drugs illegally using fake prescriptions.

Priyanka and Meetu Singh have also requested the Bombay High Court for an early hearing of their petition as they feared arrest by the CBI at any moment. The division of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik had earlier asked Meetu and Priyanka as to what was the urgency in hearing the petition. The sisters had filed the petition for quashing the FIR Registered by the actor Rhea.

After Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, his family accused Rhea and his family of mentally harassing him, using his money, and playing a role in his death.

Rhea complaint was based on WhatsApp chats between the actor and his sister on June 8 where Priyanka Singh advised her brother to take three medicines, Librium, Mexito, and Lonazer, which were prescribed for anxiety and depression.