Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has triggered people on social media and everyone is trying their best to build pressure on the government to solve the death case of the late actor. It will be a gross understatement to say that Sushant's tragic death came as a huge shocker for the whole nation as for his millions of fans. There are various shocking developments in regards to SSR death case and we have come across the latest report by Times Now, that says Sushant's ceiling fan on which he allegedly hung himself was not bent much.

A forensic expert revealed during a sting operation conducted by Times Now. In a video shared by the channel, the reporter can be seen asking the forensic expert if there's anything suspicious that they have discovered and it needs to be further investigated. To which, the expert said, "So, there was a diary and some of its pages were torn. You know, the pages….so, the first page had the name of the deceased and then 3-4 pages were missing. And we could not make out what was this… what was torn… who might have torn… who might have taken it… that we cannot say, but we noticed this and we mentioned it in our report also. Rest, we did not find any blood stains, neither was the fan bending too much."

The alleged lapses are: Pages of diary torn, No questions asked by police to the forensic team, His nail samples weren't collected and Latch of Sushant's bedroom door was broken.