The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is looking into the allegations of drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. On Friday, the anti-narcotics agency arrested Showik Cjhakraborty and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drug abuse case. They even arrested drug peddlers, Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar. Along with the accused, NCB also detained Sushant’s cook Dipesh Sawant in connection with the case. The total number of people arrested is now eight. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Late Actor's Cook Dipesh Sawant Arrested by NCB After Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

Here we bring you the top highlights of the day and what all to expect on Sunday:

Rhea to Produce Before NCB on Sunday:

Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be summoned on Sunday by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and might even be arrested. The NCB had said in the press meet that Showik has given many names with whom he was dealing in drugs and will now be confronted with his sister Rhea. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Sandip Ssingh, 'Mystery Girl' Interrogated By CBI

Showik, Samuel to Be in Custody Till September 9:

Esplanade Court Sends Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Mirandi in NCB Custody Till September 9. The duo were brought to the court after a medical checkup at a Sion hospital. The development comes a day after Showik and Miranda were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following day-long questioning by the drug law enforcement agency as part of its probe into the drug angle in the Bollywood star’s death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty Taken to Civic Hospital For Medical Tests

NCB Arrests Dipesh Sawant:

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s personal staff Dipesh Sawant in a drug-related case in connection with the late actor’s death. The NCB arrested Sawant on Saturday evening after revelations made by Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chalraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, who were arrested on Friday night.

Kaizan Ibrahim to be in 14-days in Custody, Gets Bail:

A Mumbai magistrate granted bail to one of the accused drug peddlers Kaizen Ebrahim in the ongoing probe into the narcotics angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday. Earlier this morning, Ebrahim – who was arrested on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau – was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody in the same case.

NCB Addresses Media:

Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, NCB, said, “Normally this not part of our mandate but since we are getting the information we will see this to its logical conclusion. We have taken people into custody to ask more questions. Please don’t speculate on who will be called and when.”

NCB on Kangana’s Revelation:

“Kangana Ranaut has got nothing to do with this case. If she has any information then she can come forward and present it to us and that will also be taken into consideration”, NCB said.

CBI Visits Sushant’s flat along with forensic experts from AIIMS and Meetu Singh:

CBI has re-visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence along with a three-member team of doctors from Delhi’s AIIMS to the late actor’s home for forensic examination. The team will be submitting its report after the visit.

Anil Deshmukh: Mumbai Police Cooperating With CBI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that the Mumbai Police is extending full cooperation to the CBI in its investigation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case. He said, “The Mumbai police are giving full cooperation and support to the CBI in its inquiry and the investigation underway in Mumbai.”

NCB Aiming at ‘Big Fish’:

Diving deep into the drugs angle to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has claimed that prime accused Showik Chakraborty has revealed many names which could help “uproot the drug citadel in Bollywood and Mumbai”. Based on the CDR records, WhatsApp chats and preliminary interrogation of those deeply entrenched in drug trafficking, the NCB said it wants to trace and verify “some characters” who are still absconding and have to be arrested.

Meetu Singh Interrogated by CBI:

According to CBI sources, Mitu Singh has recorded her statement with the agency. She accompanied the CBI team to the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West — where Sushant was found dead on June 14. Besides Mitu Singh, the CBI and the forensic team were accompanied by Sushant’s personal staff Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne, and flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

Sandip Ssingh, ‘Mystery Girl’ Questioned By CBI:

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finally questioned the late actor’s self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh, mystery girl and Showik Chakraborty’s girlfriend Jameela Calcuttawala, and friend Mahesh Shetty.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!