Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Dipesh Sawant was arrested on Saturday by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into the drug abuse probe surrounding the late actor's death. He was believed to be a witness in the case, Dipesh was arrested after being interrogated today. The total number of people arrested with the case has risen to eight.

Earlier today, the agency produced Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, and late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda in front of the Esplanade Court and the court send them in custody till September 9. They are charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

However, no drugs have been found on Showik Chakraborty yet and the NVB has hinted on the discovery of 59 grams of curated marijuana from two men identified as Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora and the links they had with the people close to Sushant.

The NCB had said in the press meet that Showik has given many names with whom he was dealing in drugs and will now be confronted with his sister Rhea, who is likely to be summoned on Sunday and may even get arrested by the anti-Narcotics agency.

Mutha Ashok Jain, the Deputy Director-General of NCB, said, “Narcotics Control Bureau is the uppermost agency for enforcement of anti-drug laws. We look at international connections and intra-state connections. Normally this is not part of our mandate but now that we are getting the information we cannot shirk our responsibility.”

Seeking Showik’s custody, the NCB said it may lead to some of the main players in the drug field, his connections with many other persons, the payments made or received by him through various modes, among others.