After Rhea and her family, Enforcement Directorate will be quizzing Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh in connection with the money laundering case. She will be the first one from the late actor’s family to be interrogated in connection with the case. She has reached the ED office to record her statement. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi Reach ED Office For Interrogation in Money Laundering Probe

Meanwhile, Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani has appeared before the central agency. Apart from Siddharth, Rhea Chakraborty’s manager Shruti Modi has also reached the ED office for the third time and is being grilled by the officials.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has quizzed Sushant’s father, KK Singh, and late actor’s sister who have alleged that the agency should look into the case as the case of murder and not as an abetment to suicide. The recent developments in the investigations, media reports including circumstances where evidence was allegedly destroyed, pointing at the ligature mark.

Also, the Supreme Court hearing will begin any moment now where Justice Roy will be hearing Rhea’s plea of transferring FIR to Mumbai From Patna. She also filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court where she mentioned the ‘unfair media trial’ against her. The affidavit reads, “The petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) is already convicted by media even before a fowl-play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established. Extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights of the petitioner is caused due to constant sensationalisation of this case.”

Meanwhile, as per ED sources, Shruti Modi has made big revelations and said that Rhea used to take all decisions for Sushant and even took calls on most projects. ED alleges that Rhea is hiding key information from them. The central agency have even seized Rhea’s mobile phone to seek details.

The ED had on July 31 registered a case on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR on his father’s complaint that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account.