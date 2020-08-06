Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe. The CBI has registered an FIR against 6 accused including Rhea Chakraborty and others. The Centre has earlier accepted the recommendation of the Bihar Government to conduct a CBI inquiry into the FIR filed by SSR’s father in the case. On Thursday, the CBI told the media that they are going to get in touch with Bihar Police for investigation. According to ANI’s tweet, “#UPDATE – CBI registers case against 6 accused and others in #SushanthSinghRajput death case: Central Bureau of Investigation”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Allegedly Uses SSR's Email And Tampers With it After His Death



A CBI spokesperson earlier told IANS, “After getting the notification from the Central government, CBI is in the process of registration of the case.” The development comes a day after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a notification, paving the way for the central investigative agency to register a case.

On August 5, the Centre issued the letter to CBI on Bihar Police’s request. A case was registered by Sushant’s father KK Singh with Bihar Police on July 25 in which he alleged that Rhea Chakraborty provoked him to commit suicide. On Wednesday, while hearing, the Central govt had informed the apex court that they have accepted the Bihar police request to hand over the case to CBI.

The Bihar police case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

As per the reports, CBI has formed a special investigation team. The SIT will reportedly be led by IPS officer Manoj Sashidhar. DIG Gagandeep Ghambir and SP Nupur Prasad are also part of the team.

CBI officials said on Thursday that the FIR will soon be uploaded on the agency’s website.