Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise by suicide created shockwaves across the world. He was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 and investigation to determine the cause of suicide is underway. SSR's death has sparked debates around favoritism, nepotism and bullying in Bollywood and therefore several Bollywood biggies have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the death case. As of now, over 37 people have been questioned in connection with Sushant's death case. There is a report in IndiaToday that suggests The Mumbai Police have asked filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to report to the Bandra Police Station by 12 noon on Monday, July 27 to record his statement.

The report also stated that the CEO of Dharma Productions, who is owned by Karan Johar, will be recording his statement tomorrow. The police is investigating the case on a professional rivalry angle.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been speaking against many Bollywood actors and filmmakers, is willing to record her statement. While she is in Manali right now, Kangana has reportedly approached the police to extend full co-operation to record her statement. The police team finally managed to reach Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, who is also her manager. They requested for Ranaut to join the investigation in Mumbai over the phone.