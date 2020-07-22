Mumbai Police on Tuesday recorded a statement of journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, an official said. Masand was questioned for more than eight hours at Bandra police station about various issues including the ratings he had given to Sushant’s films and some`blind articles’, the official said. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Mumbai Police Record 3 Psychiatrists, 1 Psychotherapist’s Statements

There are reports that suggest that Masand has been in the eye of netizens ever since the unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Many people have pointed out that Masand constantly humiliated and berated Sushant through his blinds in a weekly column. Also Read - Sanjana Sanghi Breaks Her Silence on Me Too Allegations Leveled Against Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'We Knew Our Truth, Nothing Happened'

Blind articles or items are typically gossip reports where identities of the people involved are not revealed. He was also asked about possible reasons behind the actor’s depression, the police official added. Sushant Singh (34) was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. No suicide note was found. Among other things, the police are investigating if professional rivalry had anything to do with Sushant Singh’s death, the official said. Also Read - Swara Bhasker on Twitter War With Kangana Ranaut: We Owe an Apology to Sushant Singh Rajput's Family, Let's Be Kind

Masand left the police station around 8 pm.



The journalist was summoned by Mumbai police days after Kangana Ranaut in an interview with Republic TV named Rajeev as a person who she felt should be summoned in the investigation. Kangana had said in her interview that, “I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi’s illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose.”

Kangana Ranaut has shared a detailed list of articles, blind items written about Sushant. She captioned, “One more blind from Rajeev, he not only kept a close eye on the films Sushant singed but also on how much money he got, for an A lister it wasn’t a big amount apparently his contemporaries like Varun got paid 40cr for Coolie No1,but level of discrimination”

The police have so far recorded the statements of around 40 persons including Sushant Singh’s family members, close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) Chairman Aditya Chopra, YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma and actor Sanjana Sanghi. On Monday the police had also recorded the statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist who had treated him.

(With inputs from PTI)