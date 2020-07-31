Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is getting bigger and darker day by day. There were reports that Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty fired his trusted bodyguard just before the announcement of lockdown on March 22, 2020. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the late Bollywood actor’s bodyguard claimed how Rhea’s presence changed the Dil Bechara actor. In an interview, the bodyguard made shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Case Breaking Update: Supreme Court Hearing on August 5, Read on

-Sushant Singh Rajput's bodyguard revealed that he met Rhea in April 2019 at Sushant's farmhouse and what he noticed was Rhea had complete control over everything.

-The bodyguard said that Sushant Singh Rajput never hosted lavish parties at his place. Instead, Rhea Chakraborty and her family would throw parties at his place. All the expenses were borne by Sushant. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty would also call his friends over.

-The bodyguard revealed Sushant Singh Rajput started feeling unwell after he came back from Europe with Rhea. The actor would be unconscious and asleep all day. The bodyguard said that he would be almost unconscious in his room.

-The house staff of Sushant Singh Rajput had also complained about the wastage of food.

-The bodyguard said when he used to buy medicines for Sushant Singh Rajput, the pharmacists would ask him for prescriptions as the medicines were quite strong

-The bodyguard claimed that Rhea Chakraborty and her family changed the whole staff. It seems the whole team right from the CA to the domestic help was changed. The bodyguard was too fired before the lockdown.

-The bodyguard said Sushant Singh Rajput was Rhea’s money card. It looked like Rhea and her family spent lavishly as Sushant never used to order much. Rhea used to travel in autos and then shifted to Maserati.

-The bodyguard talked about the late actor’s family. He said, “Haven’t seen his family since Rhea’s entry in his life. Sushant’s elder sister Priyanka Singh would visit and stay with SSR previously. Maybe she didn’t like it.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India is likely to have a hearing in the petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty on August 5, 2020. The apex court is likely to have a hearing next week in which it will be decided whether or not to transfer the FIR to Mumbai Police.