Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case asks for a lot more of interrogation and investigation and therefore the Mumbai Police is working day and night to find a clue which can prove that Sushant’s death was not due to suicide. It’s been more than a month to Sushant’s untimely death and controversies revolved around his demise are still going on. Even as the final postmortem report established that the actor had died due to asphyxia, caused by hanging, the police continued to probe in the matter. The Bandra police are still interrogating people who were close to Sushant. Now, the latest development in the SSR death case by Times Now says Mumbai Police has recorded Sushant’s psychiatrist and his PR manager, Reshma Shetty, on Wednesday. Also Read - #SSRCaseIsNotSuicide Trends After Rhea Chakraborty Says Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Took a Step'

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly suffering from depression as the police have found medical papers and anti-depressant pills from his house. He had even sought counseling. The police must have asked the actor’s psychiatrist about Sushant’s health and other treatment-related facts. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Requests Amit Shah With Folded Hands to Initiate CBI Inquiry

Apart from the psychiatrist, Mumbai Police also interrogated Sushant’s PR Manager Reshma Shetty. Reshma is a top notch PR manager from Bollywood who has worked with many actors such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Akshay Kumar. If the reports are to be believed, Reshma Shetty was questioned for almost four to five hours. As per the reports in India Today, Sources revealed that Reshma Shetty was also questioned regarding the negative stories of Bollywood that are making headlines. Also Read - 'Sushant Would Pick me up on His Bike', Richa Chadha Writes an 'Alvida' Post For Her Friend While Calling Out Fake Fans And Media

Details of the statement are yet to be known.

The team of Bandra Police working on Sushant’s case, have recorded statements of over 35 individuals pertaining to Sushant’s demise.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 after hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his Bandra apartment in Mont Blanc building of Cater Road.