Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is going on a different track. It's a drug angle as the reports suggest that Sushant was being administered drugs surreptitiously by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 4 carried out a raid at Rhea Chakraborty and Showik's Juhu, Mumbai home. Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, Samuel Miranda's Sahar, Mumbai home was also raided by the agency. The NCB detained Miranda and summoned Showik summoned for a more detailed interrogation.

There are several drug peddlers whose names have come forward in WhatsApp Chats of Showik Chakraborty and Rhea Chakraborty. In total, there are 5 who are under the NCB's scanner. There are reports that out of these, Showik was in constant contact with at least 3 of them.

Take a look at the list of 5 drug peddlers and know about them:

Zaid Vilatra

Zaid Vilatra is 20-years-old and was apprehended by the NCB on September 2. He was in touch with Basit Parihar and Suryadeep Malhotra, two men who have been in touch with Showik Chakraborty regarding procurement and consumption of drugs. On September 3, Bombay granted NCB 7-day custody of Zaid, until September 9. Showik Chakraborty had shared Zaid Vilatra’s contact details with Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda and asked him to pay Rs. 10,000 against 5gm of drugs.

Kaizan Ebrahim

Kaizan Ebrahim is 23-years-old and was arrested on September 3. He is also known as Jaison and it is believed that he was in touch with Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik. Kaizan was also in touch with Basit Parihar. Kaizan holds a degree in Accounts and Finance and is a real estate broker in Mumbai. He is one of five partners of Impression Bar in Bandra. Basit disclosed his name and as of now, his mobile phone has been seized.

Basit Parihar

Basit Parihar is 23-years-old. The court on Friday sent alleged peddler Abdul Basit Parihar to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9 in a drugs case. Parihar was arrested on Thursday, a day after he was detained for questioning following revelations made by Vilatra regarding the supply of drugs. Basit and Showik became friends at a football club in Mumbai’s Bandra. They have known each other for the past 2 years. Basit Parihar even visited Showik’s home. According to IndiaToday report, Basit and Zaid Vilatra took drug consignments from drug mafia Sohail and supplied it further to clients. For the same, he attended several high-profile parties and intended to befriend celebrity kids. Sohail, another name that’s cropped up in the case, allegedly got consignments delivered from a foreign country to Mumbai.

Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora

The NCB conducted a raid in Mumbai and nabbed Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora on the night of August 27-28. From their house, bud and curated marijuana were seized. Abbas and Karan were granted bail by a court earlier this week.

Gaurav Arya

Gaurav Arya is a hotelier in Goa. He has resorts and cafes in Goa’s Anjuna and Vagator beach. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday called him again for questioning in connection with the money-laundering probe related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.