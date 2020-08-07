Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Rajput death case is now with the Central Bureau of Investigation that will be first probing the case filed by the late actor’s father KK Singh in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty. On Thursday, the CBI registered an FIR against Rhea and six others for the abetment of suicide, criminal breach of trust, cheating, and theft. While the case has now been registered and the CBI is also in touch with the Bihar Police for the investigation that they have conducted in the matter, the orders from the Supreme Court are still awaited. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: CBI Registers FIR Against 6 Accused And Others, Gets in Touch With Bihar Police

Now, another important detail in the case has come out. As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, the call log details of the late actor show him in conversation with his talent manager, a film producer, and a film director about a new film that he was keen on doing. The report suggests that on June 13, SSR had talked about finalising a new film in the day over a conference call.

The call details from June 8 (when Rhea left the late actor’s residence) till June 14 (when he died) has been accessed by the daily and it shows that on June 13, Saturday, the late actor received five calls from his talent manager between 2:15 pm and 2:30 pm. The report added that SSR was excited about this new project and was asking about the cast and the script. The conversation lasted around 11 minutes.

The log details also reportedly show that no conversation took place between SSR and Rhea between June 8 to June 14 and he called up his sisters multiple times. A source close to the Mumbai Police told the daily: “A few calls were also exchanged between Sushant Rajput and his sisters. The talent manager’s statement has been recorded by the Mumbai Police”.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday this week, the SC gave a three-day window to all the parties to submit their replies in the petition filed by Rhea seeking the transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. The same time period has been given to the Mumbai Police to submit a status report of their investigation. The decision on the matter will be taken next week. Meanwhile, Rhea has also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case that the agency filed against her after the FIR with the Bihar Police.