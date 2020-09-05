

















Load More

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has produced Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in the court today. The agency is probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. As per NCB sources, it has been established that Showik was indeed peddling drugs and was in touch with a number of other peddlers, as well. Rhea Chakraborty’s brother procured drugs including marijuana, Ganja, curated marijuana, and was in touch with drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar, who used to purchase drugs from Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ibrahim. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Angle: Rhea Chakraborty Could be Arrested on Sunday, Summoned by NCB

The NCB is demanding 6-8 days of custody for Showik and Samurl. The NCB arrested Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday night. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Visits Late Actor's Residence Again, Sister Meetu Singh Tags Along

Meanwhile, CBI has re-visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence along with a three-member team of doctors from Delhi’s AIIMS to late actor’s home for forensic examination. The team will be submitting its report after the visit. Also Read - How Drugs Reached Sushant Singh Rajput - Entire Chain of Rhea Chakraborty And Showik's Involvement