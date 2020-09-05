Live Updates

    Esplanade Court sends Kaizen Ibrahim to 14-day judicial
    custody.

    Esplanade Court Sends Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Mirandi in
    NCB Custody Till September 9

    The NCB sources also said that Rhea Chakraborty is likely to
    be summoned for interrogation on Sunday. More drug peddlers may also be
    arrested.

    The sources also reveal that the custody of Showik
    Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda will help them to nab other celebrities involved
    in the drug controversy in Bollywood.

    As per Times Now report, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty,
    Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ibrahim will go through medical examination at Sion
    Hospital. However, NCB officials said that no drug test of Showik and Miranda
    is being conducted as of now.

    Showik Chakraborty’s chat with a friend has come under the
    scanner of NCB wherein Rhea Chakraborty’s brother has allegedly inquired for
    weed, hash and bud. The agency is expected to summon two more people mentioned
    in Showik’s chat. The NCB is closely looking into the chats that came out in
    the public domain. In the chats, three names have come up – Karamjeet, Raj and a particular reference of Suryadeep. The
    chats are dated October 10, 2019.

    Shekhar Suman tweeted, “The first step toward success.
    congrats all of you. The small fish are caught. Now the time for the Big
    Sharks. I hope they are caught soon. The industry is cleaned up. The caucus is
    busted. The kingpins are arrested. Amen.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has produced Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in the court today. The agency is probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. As per NCB sources, it has been established that Showik was indeed peddling drugs and was in touch with a number of other peddlers, as well. Rhea Chakraborty’s brother procured drugs including marijuana, Ganja, curated marijuana, and was in touch with drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar, who used to purchase drugs from Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ibrahim. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Angle: Rhea Chakraborty Could be Arrested on Sunday, Summoned by NCB

The NCB is demanding 6-8 days of custody for Showik and Samurl. The NCB arrested Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday night. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Visits Late Actor's Residence Again, Sister Meetu Singh Tags Along

Meanwhile, CBI has re-visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence along with a three-member team of doctors from Delhi’s AIIMS to late actor’s home for forensic examination. The team will be submitting its report after the visit. Also Read - How Drugs Reached Sushant Singh Rajput - Entire Chain of Rhea Chakraborty And Showik's Involvement