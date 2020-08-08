The Maharashtra government has submitted its reply to the Supreme Court in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. The state government has filed an affidavit against Sushant’s father and CBI claiming that Sushant’s father, KK Singh, was not ‘withing his rights’ to file the case in Patna. In the statement, the government also claimed that the family has not raised any suspicion when The Mumbai Police had recorded their statements. The next Supreme Court hearing will be held on August 11. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Shares 'Note of Gratitude' Written By Sushant Singh Rajput For Her And Her Family

The CBI, who has taken over the case, will be recording the statements of Sushant’s father followed up the statements of the late actor’s sisters. The statements will be recorded next week.

Meanwhile, Anil Deshmukh said, “The Mumbai Police are probing the case very thoroughly and professionally. However, we shall go by what the Supreme Court says at the hearing on August 11.”

In the past week, Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh briefed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while investigating team members held discussions with officials of the Law and Judiciary Department. The latest stand is different from the Maharashtra government’s earlier stated position that there was no need to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the Mumbai Police are doing a competent job and probing it from all possible angles.

The CBI has registered an FIR based on the case lodged by Patna police on the complaint of Sushant’s father, K.K. Singh. Last week, the Mumbai Police had cold-shouldered the Patna police team which was camping in Mumbai for several days for probing the Sushant case.