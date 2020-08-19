Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Mumbai Police have revealed more details on the case and also urged people to share more information on him if they have any. The Times Now has reported that the Mumbai Police said that Sushant was well-financed and according to his financial bank audit, it shows that the late actor had over Rs 17 crores in his account. The sources also claim that Sushant Singh Rajput used to take good care of his staff members and spent a lot of money on them. Also Read - Ahead of SC’s Verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's Plea, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Says ‘Lead Us From Darkness Unto Light’

However, in the latest forensic audit report of the late actor’s bank account and it shows no major transactions between the actor and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Sources claim that no transaction traces have been found to suspect Rhea, the prime accused in KK Singh’s FIR. The report also suggests that only major expenditures reflecting in the bank statements were done during Europe’s trip and regular household expenses. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Locksmith, Who Unlocked Actor’s Room, Reveals Door Was Not Opened In Front of Him, He Was Asked to Leave

The Mumbai Mirror report confirmed that ED found no direct trail to the actress account. The central agency also confirmed that Rs 15 crore transaction mentioned in the FIR is also missing. The ED also states that they are trying to map withdrawals to find out where the amount was spent and its purpose. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Manager Ankit Acharya Asks 'Why No One Try to Reach Him Till 2 PM On June 14'

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 19 will pronounce the verdict on a petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case filed in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from Patna to Mumbai.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy will pronounce the verdict at 11 am.