In Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case latest development, Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh has said that the actor had ‘Bipolar Disorder’ and was ‘undergoing treatment and taking medicines’ for the same. He even stated that ‘what circumstances led to his death is the subject of investigation’. He also told news agency ANI that so far 56 people have recorded their statement and all angles are being investigated – professional rivalry, financial transactions, or health. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Hospital Dean Says 'There is No Foul Play in His Death'

ANI tweeted, “It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation: Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Commissioner of Police on #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Heart-warming Rakhi Memories, Ankita Lokhande Showers Love

The followed up tweet reads, “Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health: Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Commissioner of Police on #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Ambulance Driver Says He Has Been Receiving Threat Calls After He Brought Down Actor's Corpse

Meanwhile, the hospital dean, who conducted the post-mortem of the actor has claimed that there is no foul play in his death. In an interview with Times Now, he stated that he cannot decide on this right now because post-mortem has been done and the report is with the forensic department.

On Monday, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials. Taking to Twitter, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, “Tiwari reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm on Sunday. He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon.”