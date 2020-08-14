Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: In the recent development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, there are reports by Times Now that suggest Mumbai Police has sent Sushant’s mobile phone for forensic examination almost 3 weeks after his death. The forensic team refused to accept the phone due to the delay but later on accepted for examination. As per the report in the news portal, the mobile phone was handed over to the forensic team after almost 24 days / three weeks after the actor’s death on June 14. Also Read - CBI For SSR: Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabia Khan Demands Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput, Says ‘Both of Them Were Killed Similarly’

According to the rule, the electronic evidence is required to be submitted to the forensic department on the very same day, however it didn't happen. Several questions are being raised about the delay by the Mumbai Police.

The Centre has already transferred a case registered in Bihar against Rajput's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On July 25, SSR's father filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of abetting his son's suicide and siphoning money from his bank accounts. This made the ED register a money laundering case against her and others accused in the FIR. The agency has questioned Rhea twice and her brother Showik Chakraborty thrice in the matter. While the investigation is still on, the ED has now found out that the withdrawals have happened from the late actor's account but the mapping of these withdrawals is yet to take place. The daily quoted a source close to the agency saying, "We are looking into who was using the debit cards and the net banking facility to ascertain if someone else who had access to the PINs or the passwords could have performed those transactions.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has called for a global prayer seeking justice in the matter.