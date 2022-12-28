Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case: Mumbai Police Was Hiding Something, Says Bihar’s Former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case: Two days after Cooper Hospital’s worker claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, Gupteshwar Pandey, ex-DGP of Bihar says Mumbai Police is hiding something. Pandey was in charge of the investigation in the year 2020 when the late actor’s father filed an FIR in Patna and the then DGP sent a special team of Bihar Police to Mumbai to probe the matter. While speaking to the news agency ANI now, he said his team went to investigate the case but Mumbai Police didn’t cooperate with them.

Pandey, in his fresh statements, said Mumbai Police behaved unethically with his team and even put one officer under house arrest. “Mumbai Police’s behaviour towards a team of officers sent from Bihar was unethical and it was then that I believed they were hiding something. An IPS officer was sent who was kept under house arrest,” he said.

He went on to say that his team couldn’t get enough time to probe the matter because of the roadblocks that the Mumbai Police created for them. Pandey said, “My team and I did not get enough time for investigation. If I would have got 15 days, the case would have been solved and the case would not have been handled the way it is being done.”

The former Director-General of Bihar, who has now become a priest, highlighted that things could become better now since the government in Maharashtra has changed and the CM there has also ordered the formation of SIT to investigate the case. “Now the government there (Maharashtra) has changed, hope the truth comes out. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the entire situation,” he said.

Earlier, providing a new twist to the entire case, a senior worker from Cooper Hospital where Sushant’s post-mortem was conducted, said, “When I saw Sushant’s body, it did not appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I had over 28 years of experience. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later.”

He narrated the story of the day when the post-mortem was being done. Roopkumar Shah said, “When the clothes were removed, there were beating marks on the body. There were injury marks at two or three places on the neck. It seemed as if the hands and legs were broken due to beating. There were deep injury marks on the body. The video shoot was to happen, but whether it happened or not. Seniors were also asked to work on the photos only. So, we worked on it.”

Sushant died on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai. CBI took over the case in the same year no closure report has been filed yet.