In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday registered a case in connection with the death of the actor. Earlier, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation are said to be probing the drug angle. NCB director Rakesh Asthana said in a statement, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Sandip Ssingh's Manager Clarifies Why Ambulance Driver Called Him on June 16



Earlier, Times Now reported that Rhea had given Cannabidiol oil (CBD) to the actor. The development comes after her WhatsApp chat was accessed by the channel where the actress allegedly talks about drugs such as marijuana and MDMA. In one of the messages, she messaged her dealer “In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once” after which she asks peddler if he has MD.

In another text sent by Jaya Saha on November 25, the former says, “Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in.”

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned talent manager Jaya Saha in connection to the money laundering probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A senior ED official said that Saha, who was questioned earlier by the financial probe agency, has been asked to appear again.

Earlier, The ED source said that the financial probe agency wants to question her about the drug angle, that has come up after one of Saha’s conversation with Rhea got leaked. The ED has also sought the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate the drug angle. According to ED sources, Rhea’s WhatsApp chats and a discussion about ‘hard drugs’ and ‘MDMA’ came to the fore over the last few days.