After Narcotics Control Bureau registered a case in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty will be going through a blood test. The NCB officials will be taking her blood sample to test any use of drugs by the actress. In a statement by NCB director Rakesh Asthana said, "We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned."

Earlier, her lawyer claimed that she does not use drugs and is ready to go for a blood test. Satish Maneshinde said in a statement, "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She's ready for a blood test any time."

Another senior NCB official said that Rhea and two others have been booked under Sections 20 (b), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which makes possession and peddling of drugs a crime. NCB has registered an NDPS case against her and two others on the basis of an ED request to probe the drug angle in the death case.

The development comes after Rhea’s WhatsApp chat with her drug dealer and Jaya Saha, who was interrogated by CBI today. Times Now also reported that Rhea had given Cannabidiol oil (CBD) to the actor. The development comes after her WhatsApp chat was accessed by the channel where the actress allegedly talks about drugs such as marijuana and MDMA. In one of the messages, she messaged her dealer “In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once” after which she asks peddler if he has MD.