Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the agency has reportedly detained one drug peddler from Andheri. According to Times Now report, the person they have arrested on charges of criminal culpability, was supplying drugs to two people linked to Showik. The revelation also hints that Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik was in touch with some big drug cartels from Mumbai. Also Read - 'My Rhea, You Are a Pillar of Strength': Shibani Dandekar slams Media Trial Against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Recent WhatsApp chats between Showik and a drug peddler revealed that he was allegedly sourcing drugs for his father Indrajit Chakraborty. Rhea in an interview with Aaj Tak revealed that Sushant was involved in drugs and that she had tried to stop him. She had also claimed that she had never consumed drugs and was ready for the blood test. However, the late actor’s father KK Singh had told ANI, “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.”

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit appeared before the CBI on Wednesday for questioning. He will be interrogated about the financial links of his daughter with Sushant, how he knew Sushant, since when his daughter was in a relationship with the late actor, how they were planning for making investments. He will also be questioned about the medical treatment of Sushant and whether he ever visited the doctor with Sushant and his daughter. He will also be asked questions about the incidents that happened during last year’s Europe trip.

The CBI team since August 30 has thrice visited the flat of Sushant in Bandra, and made two rounds each of the Cooper hospital and Waterstone resort for investigations. The agency has also questioned Sushant’s personal staff, Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne. It has also recorded the statement of Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and Siddharth Pithani.