In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, a PIL Has been filed in the Supreme Court for a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of late actor’s former manager, Disha Salian, claiming that both deaths are inter-linked. Also Read - ‘The Moment Waited For Has Arrived’! Ankita Lokhande Hails CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case

Announcing the same, the news agency ANI tweeted, “Delhi: A PIL filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, a former manager of actor #SushantSinghRajput, saying that both deaths are inter-linked. (sic)” Also Read - Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: 'Prime Accused' Rhea Chakraborty is Absconding, How Will We Probe?'

However, in an interview with Zee News, Disha’s mother denied the possibility of any connection between her daughter’s death and Sushant’s alleged suicide. She had said that Disha never mentioned them if she was working with Sushant.

Earlier, Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pitani revealed that Sushant kept crying the day he learned of Disha’s death. His sister was there to take of him at that time. She fed him, gave him water. His sister came over the day Rhea left. The following day this incident happened, and that affected him so much. He fainted also. His sister and me were in the same room. We all saw how badly it affected him”, Siddharth added.

Meanwhile, olicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Union of India has in principle accepted the recommendation by Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case. The counsel for the Maharashtra government opposed the CBI probe and argued that it is the Mumbai Police that is authorised to investigate under the CrPC. The Maharashtra government counsel also said that the Bihar Police’s actions are “politically motivated” and insisted that under the CrPC, it is only the Mumbai Police that has “duty, power and function to register the case”.

Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the notification for the Central Bureau of Investigation will be issued soon, preferably by the end of the day. The top court, in its order, gave three days to all parties to put on record their respective stand.