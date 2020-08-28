New Delhi: In the midst of new evidence unfurling every day in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Press Council of India on Friday warned news organisations to follow the Norms of Journalistic Conduct and asked it not to ‘vigorously report crime on a day to day basis’ with factual proof. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was 'Strangulated to Death', Lawyer Vikas Singh Says in New Statement

"Press Council of India has noted with distress that coverage of the alleged suicide by a Film actor by many media outlets are in contravention of the Norms of Journalistic Conduct framed by the PCI and issued advisory reminding media to follow the Norms of Journalistic conduct," the press regulatory watchdog tweeted.

The reportage on the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput has received severe criticism and has been termed by several actors and commentators as "media trial". In the nearly three months after the demise of the young actor, television news channels have been repeatedly slammed for allegedly promoting conspiracy theories, murder angles, setting aside privacy norms, ethics and morality.

Similar chaos was also witnessed during the demise of celebrated actor Sridevi.

Here’s the full statement:

The Council has noted with distress that coverage of the alleged suicide by a Film actor by many media outlets is in violation of the Norms of Journalistic Conduct and, therefore, advises the Media to adhere to the Norms framed by the Press Council of India.

The Media should not narrate the story in a manner so as to induce the general public to believe in the complicity of the person indicted. Publishing information based on gossip about the line of investigation by the official agencies on the crime committed is not desirable. It is not advisable to vigorously report crime related issues on a day to day basis and comment on the evidence without ascertaining the factual matrix. Such reporting brings undue pressure in the course of fair investigation and trial.

The Media is advised to refrain from giving excessive publicity to the victim, witnesses, suspects and accused as it will amount to

invasion of their privacy rights. Identification of witnesses by the Media needs to be avoided as it endangers them to come under pressure from the accused or his associates as well as investigating agencies.

The Media is advised not to conduct its own parallel trial or foretell the decision to avoid pressure during investigation and trial.

Further, the reporting of the alleged suicide by the actor by some of the newspapers is also in violation of the norms formulated by the Council for reporting on suicide. The norm prohibits publishing stories about suicide prominently and advises the media not to unduly repeat such stories. The media is expected not to use language which sensationalises or normalises suicides or presents it as a constructive solution to the problems. The Media is advised not to use sensational headlines or use photographs, video-footage or social media links while reporting on suicide cases.

The media shall be well advised to visit the website of the Press Council of India (http://presscouncil.nic.in/) to see the Norms in detail and adhere to those scrupulously.