Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is getting darker with each passing hour. There are several revelations related to the case and Sushant's father has accused the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide. The latest development on the SSR death case suggests Rhea Chakraborty may have accessed Sushant's email after his death.

Times Now has reported that Rhea Chakraborty allegedly had access to Sushant Singh Rajput's email even after his death. Now, Police suspect Rhea may have tampered with Sushant's emails and there is a possibility that she has changed the password. "Everyone is saying that Rhea was accessing Sushant's mail and account, but actually, nothing can be deleted permanently from an electronic system. It can always be retrieved", Political Analyst Ravi Srivastava spoke to the channel.



Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly summoned Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. The reports say, Rhea has been asked to appear before the agency by Friday, that is, August 7, 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case after the Centre has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar Government to conduct CBI inquiry into the case. CBI is all set to file an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The development comes after an FIR was lodged by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Patna against Rhea, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son. Sushant’s family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family.