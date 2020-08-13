Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: The Supreme Court will again hear Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer the FIR from Bihar Police to Mumbai Police today, August 13. On August 11, the second hearing of the case took place wherein the Supreme Court reserved its verdict after hearing arguments by Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, the counsel representing Maharashtra Government and the Solicitor General of India. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Called up Aamir Khan, Rana Daggubati And Other Stars, Claims New Reports in Sushant Singh Rajput Death case

The Supreme Court asked for brief written notes from all parties by Thursday, August 13. Bihar Government files a detailed reply before the Supreme Court in Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against her from Patna to Mumbai. Bihar Government in its reply claimed that Bihar Police has jurisdiction to probe the case.

The Bihar government’s submission says, “There is only one FIR in this case that has been filed by govt. They target the Mumbai police for not sharing any document and copy of the investigation, post-mortem report. Mr. Vinay Tiwari, IPS, who reached Mumbai from Bihar, was quarantined so that he should not investigate the matter.

On the other hand, Rhea’s team has also submitted their notes to the top court and they claimed that Bihar Govt. acted outside the jurisdiction. Team Rhea’s submission says, “Bihar Govt can’t transfer probe to the CBI”. There is a 5-page submission given to the SC.

“Submission 1: The instant transfer petition is maintainable

Submission 2: The courts in Bihar do not exercise lawful jurisdiction in instinct matter

Submission 3: Transfer of investigation to CBI at the behest of Bihar Police is wholly without jurisdiction

Submission 4: FIR doesn’t disclose any cognizable offense”

Both Bihar Govt & Rhea Chakraborty have filed their submissions in the SC. Bihar Govt claims Rhea’s plea has become infructuous. Team Rhea claims Bihar Govt acted outside jurisdiction. TIMES NOW is the 1st channel to access both the copies. Details: Harish, Pranesh & Bhavatosh. pic.twitter.com/uK85Lmof6k — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 13, 2020

In the second hearing, Rhea had said Mumbai Police’s investigation is ‘free and fair’. She had opposed the CBI probe into the case and had supported the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government. Rhea Chakraborty said Bihar Police can only lodge zero FIR. Her lawyer further said Sushant Singh Rajput’s father is using influential relatives to frame Rhea Chakraborty.