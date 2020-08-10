Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty and manager Shruti Modi appeared at the Enforcement Directorate office today for the second round of questioning in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier, they were questioned for whopping hours in separate rooms at the agency’s office in Mumbai. Also Read - Kamya Panjabi Says Rhea Chakraborty Used Sushant Singh Rajput's Credit Cards, Not His Sisters After WhatsApp Chat Goes Viral

As per the latest reports in Times Now, during Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation at the ED office, Rhea failed to submit one of her phone numbers. As per sources, Rhea Chakraborty was asked to submit all her electronic devices; however, she didn't reveal one of her numbers that she was using."

The sources further told the portal, "It further adds that the ED is likely to download the hidden data from Rhea's belongings".

Where Rhea was interrogated for 9 hours, his brother Showik was grilled by ED for 18 hours. The ED has filed a money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty and five others over suspicious transactions worth Rs 15 crore. The case was filed after ED acted on an FIR filed by SSR’s father KK Singh with Bihar police, accusing Chakraborty of illegally transferring that amount from his son’s bank account. This was followed by CBI taking over the case from Bihar Police after the state government recommended CBI probe in the case to the Centre and the request was accepted.

On August 11, Supreme Court will have the second hearing in the petition filed by Rhea seeking the transfer of the FIR filed from Patna to Mumbai.

The agency has already questioned SSR’s flatmate Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s former business manager Shruti Modi in the case. SSR’s other roommate, Siddharth Pithani was summoned by the ED to appear on Saturday but he couldn’t arrive.