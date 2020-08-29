The prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty has arrived at DRDO guesthouse for second-day interrogation by the CBI. She was summoned again today by the Central investigating agency and arrived at the CBI guesthouse around 1:38 pm on Saturday. The Jalebi actor will be grilled even today for several hours where they will be digging into the details of 8 hard drives that were cleaned out from Sushant’s residence on June 8, the drug angle among others. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI To Opt For Polygraph Test on Prime Suspects, Deets Inside

Meanwhile, all key accused Rhea and Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, Rajat Mewati, Neeraj, Samuel Miranda among others are under the same building and are being interrogated.

Om Friday, Rhea was interrogated by the investigating agency for long 10 hours. While arriving at the DRDO office yesterday, when Zee News tried to capture her, Rhea hit at the mirror car window trying to block herself from the camera.

The Central Bureau of Investigation team after examining several other accused in the case has prepared a list of questions that it seeks answers from Rhea. A CBI source said the list contains more than 20 questions. The source said that the CBI will ask her what happened during the Europe trip; when she took Sushant for treatment and also to the healer; why she avoided the calls from Sushant’s father when he asked for details of his treatment.

She will be also queried about why she changed the staff at the residence of the 34-year-old actor, who was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. The CBI registered the case against Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown others after the case was transferred from the Bihar Police, who had registered the first FIR in the case on July 25 on a complaint by the deceased’s father.