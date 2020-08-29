The prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned again for the third time by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for interrogation on Sunday. On Saturday, Rhea was summoned by the CBI and she reached DRDO guesthouse around 1:38 pm today afternoon and was grilled CBI’s Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad for seven hours. She left the premises along with her brother Showik Chakraborty and Mumbai police escorted them. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Confessed He Was Claustrophobic And Insomniac in 2015, Video Goes Viral | Watch

According to CBI sources, Rhea was questioned about the claim that she used to splurge on shopping using Sushant's credit card according to the statement of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani. According to a source, Rhea kept the allegation of spending a lot from Sushant's credit card. The source added that Rhea was also questioned about the details of Sushant's treatment, why he used to stay at Waterstone resort and what he discussed about his dream project. Rhea remained "defensive" in most of her replies and the agency will again summon her for questioning, the source said.

On Friday, Rhea was questioned for 10 hours. The CBI has booked Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, ex-manager Shruti Modi and unknown others in the case.

The CBI team arrived in Mumbai last Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency’s probe and has twice visited the Bandra flat, where the actor was found dead on June 14. The CBI has also visited Cooper Hospital twice and took the details of Sushant’s autopsy, as well as the Waterstone resort where the actor had spent two months. The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the order of the Central government after a request from the Bihar government after a complaint was filed by Sushant’s father K.K.Singh.

