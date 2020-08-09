The Enforcement Directorate interrogated Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty for about 18 hours in connection with the money laundering case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. An official said that Showik Chakraborty left from the Central investigation agency’s office today morning around 6.30 AM after an overnight questioning session that began on Saturday afternoon. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Allegedly Handwritten 'Gratitude Note' Shared by Rhea Chakraborty Raises Questions

As per the official, he was asked about his personal businesses, income, investments, and other financial dealings with his Rhea and Sushant Singh Rajput. He was also grilled by the central agency for a few hours on August 7. On the same day, Rhea and her business manager Shruti was also questioned.

Rhea and her father Indrajit Chakraborty have been summoned by the ED to appear before the agency again on Monday. Earlier, on Friday, Indrajit, Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah was summoned in connection with the case. Rhea is being questioned on the lines of her income, investments, businesses, and professional deals.

While Rhea has filed Income Tax Returns where she has stated her income of about Rs 14 lakh, the value of her investments is reportedly higher. Also, ED has scanned a property in Mumbai’s Khar’s area and another in Navi Mumbai, both properties purchase and ownership is linked with Rhea Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Rhea is prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and has been accused by the late actor’s father for ‘abetment of suicide, and fraud. She has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting the case lodged by the Bihar Police to be transferred to Mumbai. In the FIR, KK Singh has alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Susahnt’s account in one year to accounts of persons not known or lined with the late actor.