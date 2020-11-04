The Bombay High Court will be hearing the petition of actor Rhea Chakraborty‘s allegations on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sisters Meetu Singh and Priyanka Singh today on Wednesday, 4th Nov 2020. After coming out on bail the actor had filed an FIR against SSR’s sisters for helping the late actor illegally by giving him anxiety drugs using fake prescriptions. The CBI had claimed that Rhea’s allegations as speculative and presumptive. The central agency also told the court that such speculation cannot be the basis of an FIR. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sisters Issue Rejoinder To Rhea Chakraborty, Says 'FIR To Wreak Vengeance'

On Monday, Mumbai Police claimed that they had to file a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters as they were 'duty-bound' to file an FIR as the complaint lodged against them by Rhea 'disclosed commission of offence'. Moreover, the police have submitted the same in HC and asked for the dismissal of the petition filed by the late actor's sisters.

Now, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has issued a statement on late Tuesday and said that it is up to the nation to decide who is carrying out their duties according to law and who is colluding with whom. "The FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty was for a specific offence of having forged a prescription and administered illegally, medicines which were already communicated to Sushant Singh Rajput by Priyanka Singh in her messages on 8th June 2020. When SSR expressed his inability to obtain them without a prescription as communicated by him in his messages, the sister obtained a fraudulent prescription from a known doctor who is not a Mental Health Expert who without any consultation prescribed medicines falling under NDPS Act by falsely depicting that SSR was a OPD registered person, when SSR was very much in Mumbai. Those medicines were administered more so when the family was aware that SSR was addicted to Drugs and under treatment at Mumbai", the lawyer said.

He added, “SSR was consulting 5 Doctors in Mumbai who had advised him to abstain from Narcotic Substances as he was being treated for Mental Health issues. Since SSR refused to accede to Rhea’s suggestion to follow the advice of the Mumbai Doctors, her departure from SSR home was inevitable, as per the wishes of SSR. The Replies filed by CBI and Mumbai Police are before you all. It is for the Nation to Determine who is carrying out their duties according to law and who is colluding with whom. Satya Meva Jayate. The Bombay High Court is hearing the matter on Wednesday, 4th Nov 2020.”

Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik will be hearing the matter wherein Rhea Chakraborty has alleged that a fabricated prescription was used to help Sushant procure medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) only a few days before his suicide on June 14, 2020.