After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation to reveal its findings in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In his latest interview with Times of India, Maneshinde said that it's high time for CBI to finally speak up.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 and it was in August that the federal investigative agency took over the case after the Centre's recommendation. The late actor's father, KK Singh, lodged a complaint with the Bihar Police accusing Rhea and others of abetting his son's alleged suicide. The CBI has been probing the case from all angles but nothing concrete has come out yet.

Questioning the delay in the final decision and investigations against his client Rhea, Maneshinde said, "A hue and cry was made when the Mumbai Police took about two months into the investigations and the report remained to be made public. An FIR was filed in Patna making false allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in July 2020. The Mumbai Police, ED, NCB, and CBI including Patna Police have conducted investigations against Rhea."

The lawyer went on to call it a ‘bogus case with no evidence’. Maneshinde added that there’s only one truth to the case which is that Rhea is innocent. Agreeing to Deshmukh’s request to the CBI, he was quoted as saying, “Whatever may be the Circumstances, the CBI should come out with its findings after four months of investigations by the premier investigating agency of the country. It is high time that there is a closure to this sad event. Satya Meva Jayate.”

Actor Shekhar Suman, who was one of the first people pitching for a CBI inquiry every since Sushant passed away, also tweeted to say that six months is a long time for the truth to come out and CBI should now just come out with the final report.