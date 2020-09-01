Rhea Chakraborty’s parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty who have been accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, reached the DRDO guests house today for CBI questioning in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. According to a Times Now report, a team of Mumbai Police escorted Rhea’s parents from their home to the DRDO guesthouse where the CBI is carrying out the probe. Also Read - Samuel Haokip Shares Cryptic Post of Sushant Singh Rajput With Smiling Faces, Says 'Opposite of Love is Not Hate'

There are reports that suggest that Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty would be questioned about financial transactions and more in connection with the SSR death case. Sushant's manager Shruti Modi too has been summoned by the CBI and the interrogation is underway. Times Now reports say that Shruti Modi has confirmed to the CBI that it was Rhea who used to manage Sushant's finances. The questionnaire accessed by the news portal shows a list of questions CBI will ask Mr. and Mrs. Chakraborty:

– How well did you know Sushant?

– Were you in touch with SSR’s kin?

– Did you have to say in SSR’s finances?

– Did Rhea prescribe any medication?



After Rhea reportedly filed a formal complaint against media for hounding her and her family, Mumbai Police came into action to provide security to the Chakraborty family. The CBI is probing death of Sushant who was found dead on June 14. After Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, Cook Neeraj, staff Dipesh Sawant and many others related to Sushant braced interrogation by CBI.

Rhea Chakraborty has been quizzed four times by the CBI in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She was asked about her breakup with Sushant. According to IANS, CBI quizzed Rhea Chakraborty about their fight on June 8 and she leaving Sushant Singh Rajput. She was asked how she learnt about her boyfriend’s death. Who had called her and at what time? CBI wanted to know if they really broke up on June 8 if yes then why? She was also asked on the basis of drug controversy.