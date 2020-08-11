Rhea Chakraborty, who was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death case in regard to money laundering probe had seized the mobile phone of Rhea Chakraborty. Now, Times Now confirmed through ED sources that some interesting details have come out after digging the data. The source reveals that Rhea’s initial phone dump analysis has revealed that she was in touch with Mahesh Bhatt post June 8. The data report has also revealed that she had asked for help from the director to get a number of a journalist who could do positive stories about the actress. Also Read - SSR Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Opposes CBI Probe, Says Mumbai Police Investigation is 'Free And Fair'

Meanwhile, her manager Shruti Modi told ED that Rhea used to make all decisions for Sushant. Moreover, Shruti told ED that Rhea was also taking decisions and calls about the late actor's project and finances. Shruti began working with Sushant when Sushant met Rhea and began dating. However, after February 2020, Shruti was not in touch with Sushant.

During the ongoing Supreme Court hearing, Rhea’s team have opposed CBI probe and she has taken a complete u-turn on her statement where she demanded CBI probe for her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. This has also raised many questions. She has also questioned Sushant’s father and the FIR. She stated that Mumbai Police’s investigation is ‘free and fair’.

On the other hand, ED is quizzing Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh in connection with the case. They even grilled Sushnt’s friend Siddharth Pithani. As per the reports, Sushant’s friend Sandip Ssingh will also be grilled by the Ed. The agency will also look into the change in the IP address and domain name seven days prior to the actor’s death and on August 7, 2020.