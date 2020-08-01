Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Roundup August 1, 2020: The weekend began on a very confusing note in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, when on Friday, both the Mumbai Police and the Bihar police continued to investigate the matter while awaiting the Supreme Court’s ruling in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty against the FIR from SSR’s father in Patna. The hearing is scheduled for August 5. On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray broke his silence on the entire discussion around the inefficiency of Mumbai Police in investigating the case. While talking to media, Thackeray criticised those who have been slamming the state’s police and demanding a CBI inquiry, including former Chief Minister of the state – Devendra Fadnavis, who in his statement, mentioned that the ‘public sentiments’ should be considered and the case should be handed over to the CBI. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Roundup July 31, Friday: All That Took Place in Bihar And Mumbai

Thackeray was quoted saying, “The state police and Mumbai police are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. They are COVID-19 warriors and not to trust them is an insult to them. I would like to tell all Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans that they should trust Mumbai Police and pass on whatever information you have (about the case) to them.”

Read the full story here: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Uddhav Thackeray Breaks Silence, Slams Those Questioning Mumbai Police

On Saturday morning, Sushant Singh’s sister Shweta Kirti wrote a note to PM Modi requesting him to help the family get justice for the late actor. In her letter that she posted on Twitter while tagging the official handles of the Prime Minister, she wrote, “Dear Sir,

Somehow my hearts says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail.” (sic)

Read the entire story here: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Says ‘My Brother Had no Godfather’

Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who has now come out to speak to the media about her stand on the matter, recalled an interesting incident from the past. She talked about the day when SSR discussed someone who had died by suicide a few years back. This happened when the two were still in a relationship. Read this to know what Ankita revealed: Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput’s Thoughts About Suicide, Recalls an Old Conversation

And then something even more startling went viral on social media. A woman named Smita Parikh, who claimed to be a close friend of Sushant’s family, said that SSR was disturbed with the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian and started having anxiety attacks. She also revealed something that SSR categorically told his sister Mitu Singh when the reports of Disha’a alleged suicide came out. Read here: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case Connection With Disha Salian’s Alleged Suicide: Family Friend Says SSR Was Getting Anxiety Attacks

Meanwhile, in an interview with a daily, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who has also worked with Mahesh Bhatt spoke about leaving Rhea Chakraborty alone and trying to understand her point of view also. He urged all to stop witch-hunting of the actor and remember that even she is grieving. Here are his full statements: Vikram Bhatt on ‘Witch Hunting’ of Rhea Chakraborty: She Must be Grieving Too And Fighting Battle of Perception

Bihar Police, who’s currently in Mumbai to investigate the case, visited Cooper hospital in the day to talk to the doctors who did the postmortem of Sushant’s dead body. However, they had to come back empty-handed. Read this know what exactly happened: Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: Bihar Police Reach Cooper Hospital But Fail to Get Postmortem Report

In one of the most significant developments, SSR’s family lawyer talked about the email that the late actor’s roommate and friend Siddharth Pithani sent out to the Mumbai Police alleging that he was being pressurised from Sushant’s family to speak against Rhea. While talking to a daily, lawyer Vikas Singh said that ‘he has done volte-face’ on the case because he was the one who kept telling the family that Rhea had something to do with the incident.

Here are more questions that SSR’s family lawyer had for Pithani: Siddharth Pithani’s Role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case: Lawyer Vikas Singh Asks 3 Big Questions About The Mail Sent to Mumbai Police

Meanwhile, in their investigation, Bihar Police kept meeting people. On Saturday, it was informed that they will soon be meeting the cast and crew of Dil Bechara to know about SSR’s behaviour on the sets of the film. They also recorded the statement of filmmaker Rumi Jaffery who said that he was going to make a film starring both Rhea and Sushant. Read this to know better: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Update: Bihar Police to Summon Rumi Jaffery, Other People Who Knew The Late Actor

While this was happening in Mumbai, Bihar’s DGP Gupteshwar Pandey made some strong statements in Bihar and assured everyone that the Bihar Police will put its heart and soul in the matter and deliver justice to Sushant and his family. He also talked about the demand for the CBI inquiry in the matter. Check out his statements here: Bihar Police’s Statement on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: He Was Son of Bihar, We Will do a Strong Investigation

Even Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, sang the same tune and said that the state police is very confident in investigating the case and making sure that no loophole is left in the probe. However, he said that if SSR’s family doesn’t have faith in the Bihar police, they can demand a CBI inquiry in the matter. Read this: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: If Family Demands, no Objection to CBI Probe, Says Nitish Kumar

In another statement, Bihar DGP also said that the Bihar police have not been to ‘locate’ Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai so far. He also refuted the reports of the Mumbai Police misbehaving with the Bihar Police. Read this: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar Police Say They Are ‘Unable to Locate Rhea Chakraborty’

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case!