Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken a new turn with his father filing an FIR against his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment of suicide. Earlier, the investigation done by the Mumbai police was being directed to figure out an angle of ‘professional rivalry’ between SSR and his Bollywood counterparts. However, when even after recording over 40 statements in the case, the police continued to say that they suspected no foul play in the death, SSR’s family decided to file a separate FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Bihar’s Patna alleging that Rhea tortured the late actor and also took away an amount of Rs 15 crore from his bank account. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Mumbai Police Not Supporting And Helping Bihar Police

What made the case strong was the development that happened on Friday when the Enforcement Directorate, keeping in consideration the FIR filed with the Patna Police, registered a money laundering case against Rhea. The accused, however, moved Supreme Court to file a petition seeking the transfer of petition from Patna to Mumbai citing that when the incident has happened in Mumbai, the investigation shall fall under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra police and not Bihar police. In exchange, SSR’s father filed a caveat in SC requesting the court to not take any decision on the matter without hearing him. Now, the hearing in the apex court is going to happen on August 5, Wednesday, where it will be decided whether the case will be investigated by Bihar police, Maharashtra police, both of them or will the case be transferred to the CBI, the possibility of which stands unlikely since SC on Thursday dismissed a plea demanding a CBI probe in the matter. Here are the developments in the case as they took place on Friday, July 31: Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest Update: 9 Shocking Allegations Made by Late Actor’s Bodyguard

1. The Bihar police began its investigation in Mumbai from Thursday without any help from the Mumbai police. The police personnel, on Friday, were seen travelling in autos, and in even Jaguar and Audi on the roads of the city. So far, they recorded the statement of SSR’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, friend Mahesh Shetty, the bank officials who managed the late actor accounts, and his house-helps. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Case Breaking Update: Supreme Court Hearing on August 5, Read on

2. After recording her statement with the Bihar police, Ankita finally broke her silence in the media and talked to various news channels expressing her opinion on the case. Admitting that she had been in a relationship with Sushant for seven years, the actor said that she doesn’t believe Sushant took his own life. Ankita told Republic TV, “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy. How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy.”

3. Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Mahesh Shetty who has already recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police in the case was once again questioned by the Bihar police, as reported by CNN News. As mentioned in the news report, Shetty could become a prime witness in the case that the Bihar police is probing currently.

4. A few news channels like Zee News and Times Now got their hands on the copy of the bank statement of Sushant Singh Rajput in which it was visible that money has been transferred to both Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

5. Meanwhile, an undated and an unverified video went viral on social media that featured Rhea Chakraborty, without taking any name and using a local dialect, calling her boyfriend a goon and herself an even bigger goon, adding that there’s someone else above her also but she wouldn’t take his name. At the end of the video, she could be seen asking if it was being recorded.

6. Rhea’s team officially released a statement later in the day and said that the viral video showed Rhea rehearsing for a character that she had to play. People on social media didn’t believe the clarification though.

7. In another viral video, Rhea issued an official statement on the FIR filed against her by SSR’s father in Patna. Speaking for the first time on the matter, she folded her hands in front of all and said that she has full faith in the judiciary and in God and that ‘truth shall prevail.’

8. Another friend of Sushant, Siddharth Pithani, who was also his room partner, meanwhile went on to write a mail to the Mumbai police saying that he received a call from the SSR’s family members who asked him to record a statement against Rhea. In his statement, he mentioned that he didn’t know anything about the money being taken away from Sushant or what was being conspired between the late actor and his alleged girlfriend, therefore, he simply wrote to the investigating officer in the Mumbai police to inform him about the call.

9. SSR’s bodyguard talked to Republic TV in an interview and alleged that Rhea had controlled the late actor’s life completely so much so that she and her brother started throwing parties at his place, and also exploited him financially apart from changing his old staff and breaking his connection with his family members.

Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case!