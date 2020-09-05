The Narcotics Bureau Control (NCB) today morning around 9:15 am took Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty to a civic hospital in Mumbai for medical tests, an official said. They were taken to the hospital before they were produced before the court. During the court hearing today, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother and house manager Samuel were sent to NCB custody till September 9 and have sent Kaizen Ibrahim for 14-day custody. They have reached the NCB office after the court hearing. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Angle: Rhea Chakraborty Could be Arrested on Sunday, Summoned by NCB

A source was quoted as saying, "Both the accused were taken to the civic-run Sion Hospital around 9.15 am on Saturday by an NCB team for formalities of medical tests," the official said. "After the completion of the process, they will be produced in a court."

Showik and Miranda were arrested by the NCB under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday night after 10-hours of interrogation.

The NCB had also arrested Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar in the drug case. The agency is probing the case under the criminal sections of the NDPS Act after ED shared a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty. Both Showik and Miranda have been named as accused by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The charges pressed against them are 20(b) that deals with production, manufacture, possession, selling, purchase and transport of cannabis, 28 (punishment for attempt to commit offences), 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy), and 27(a) that defines punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.

Meanwhile, CBI re-visited Sushant’s residence in Bandra along with a team of three doctors from AIIMS for forensic examination and the late actor’s sister Meetu Singh. Rhea Chakraborty has also received a summon by NCB and will be interrogated on Sunday. She is likely to be arrested after the questioning.